Port Erin: Call for new post office provider in Manx town
A search for people interested in taking over post office services in the south of the Isle of Man has begun.
It follows the current postmaster in Port Erin's decision to terminate his contract with Isle of Man Post Office after 19 years.
The post office is now calling for someone new to provide counter and parcel collection services.
The contract would be for a fixed period until 31 March 2025, which could be extended by a further year.
Post office chairman Stu Peters MHK thanked the outgoing postmaster for his service.
Future services would have to be offered via a new, or existing business as they are currently provided by an independent retailer.
A spokeswoman said the post office would prefer all services were taken on, but submissions from interested parties who could provide one or more would be considered.
The contract termination comes following a series of resignations by sub-post office operators on the island recently.
The current operator of services in Governor's Hill gave notice to terminate their contract last month and postal services in both Laxey and Kirk Michael have moved to EVF garages in the villages.
Meanwhile, a search for people to take over sub-post office services in Peel had to be extended earlier in the year.
Anyone interested in taking on the contract in Port Erin has until 28 April to register an interest with the post office.
