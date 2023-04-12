Barclaycard apologises to Isle of Man customers over email error
A credit card provider has apologised to customers after an email wrongly said their accounts would be closed.
Barclaycard customers on the Isle of Man were told unless they could provide a UK address their accounts would shut in June, and their cards could stop working in May.
The company has since confirmed the emails were sent in error.
A spokesman offered "sincere apologies" and confirmed there would be no changes for existing customers.
"The email is genuine, but customers on the Isle of Man shouldn't have received it," he added.
However, Isle of Man residents will no longer be able to apply for a credit card with the provider as new customers must now have a permanent UK address to apply.
Andrew Kinney, from Ramsey, who has been a customer over 14 years said he was "surprised but not shocked" at the initial email as "it is already near impossible" to find credit cards providers that serve the island.
He contacted his local Barclays branch who confirmed the email was sent out in error which "did alleviate some of the worry".
But Mr Kinney said he was yet to receive a "follow up email" from the bank.
Meanwhile, fellow Manx customer David Shaw said if the provider had stopped credit card services for the island, he would have closed down his current account with Barclays.
Customers on the Channel Islands also received the incorrect email correspondence.
The number of customers affected across the Crown Dependencies could not be confirmed, as the company said the information was deemed as "commercially sensitive".
