Isle of Man digital charity wins £18k grant for new laptops
- Published
A grant of £18,000 will help a Manx charity continue to teach children how to stay safe online.
Isle of Man Code Club teaches computer skills during weekly sessions in Douglas.
The Manx Lottery Trust funding will buy 16 laptops to bolster equipment for a cyber defence competition for secondary school pupils.
Club volunteer Adam Drummond said the young people who take part will become highly skilled in cyber security.
The students then take what they have learned with them to higher education or even employment, he added.
The group has been taking part in the CyberCenturion challenge, created by the Air Force Association, since 2015.
Teams from schools across the British Isles and British Overseas Territories are tasked with securing a range of virtual computer environments and various different laptops are required.
Mr Drummond said: 'We began with just one team but have now expanded to over six teams this year, which is why the additional resources are needed more than ever."
"We are extremely grateful for this generous funding and cannot wait to take on the next competition with our upgraded devices."
Manx Lottery Trust's chairman Stephen Turner said "Code Club are a supportive and educational organisation which brings young people together, equips them for the future and creates special long-term bonds.
"We wish them the best of luck in future competitions."
