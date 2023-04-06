Manx community carers face mental health challenges, survey finds
A report into the state of community caring on the Isle of Man has revealed many face mental health challenges.
A consultation was carried out between September and November by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the charity Crossroads.
More than 560 unpaid carers over the age of 18 took part in the study.
A number of respondents described the responsibility of being a carer as "demanding", "draining" and "relentless".
Carers are classed as those who look after family, neighbours, friends or partners for a number of reasons, including illness, disability, mental health or addiction.
According to the 2021 census, more than 4,800 Manx residents over the age of 10 were "providing care or support to someone with a long-term illness, condition, or disability".
'Increasing pressure'
The State of Caring report said thousands of people on the island provided "unpaid care to a family member or friend whose health and wellbeing would suffer without their help".
The study said as a result of the island's "ageing population" more people were having to take on caring responsibilities.
When asked about their health and wellbeing, the majority of respondents said they had been adversely affected, and in particular were "worried about feeling stressed or anxious".
Many also said they struggled to juggle their jobs alongside their caring responsibilities.
The report found that many people were not getting the support they needed and in some cases were not aware of the support available to them.
The survey also described the island's health and social care system as "under increasing pressure" to meet residents' needs and it was "imperative" that carers in the community were "adequately supported".
The DHSC said it would work with Crossroads to "create a strategy and delivery plan" for release in the summer.
