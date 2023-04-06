One-way restrictions on busy Isle of Man route lifted
- Published
A one-way system in place for a year through the centre of the Isle of Man's ancient capital has been lifted.
The restrictions on Castle Street were in place to allow scaffolding to be erected while building works were carried out at Derby House.
Buses and other southbound traffic had been diverted away from the area of Castle Rushen since April 2022.
Castletown Commissioners said additional signage would be in place "for a period while people readjust".
