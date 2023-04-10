Manx school invites choirs to sing for King Charles III's Coronation
A school is inviting choirs on the Isle of Man join them to sing a song to mark His Majesty the King's coronation.
King William's College (KWC) have the only licence on the island to record a new hymn as part of a Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) project.
A KWC spokeswoman said it was a "unique opportunity" to join global celebrations for the "historic occasion" on 6 May.
The five-minute piece will be recorded four days before the coronation.
The singers will join dozens of others choirs across the British Isles, from Orkney to Jersey, who will also rehearse and record the piece.
'Moment in history'
The college's director of music Steve Daykin said: "As the only choir registered to perform this piece on the Isle of Man, we are delighted to have the opportunity to record this work.
"Singing is an integral part of life at King William's College and the Buchan School and it seems very fitting to mark the occasion in such a way."
The recording will take place on 2 May in the Chapel of St Thomas.
Singer and composer Joanna Forbes L'Estrange was commissioned by the RSCM to compose the "Sing for the King" piece, titled The Mountains Shall Bring Peace.
She said she was honoured "to write a piece to mark such an important moment in history" and was "excited to hear choirs singing it".
Choirs interested in joining the KWC Chapel Choir for the coronation project have been asked to contact school directly.