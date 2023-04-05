Grants made available for Isle of Man coronation celebrations
Grants are being made available to support community celebrations on the Isle of Man to mark the coronation of King Charles III in May.
Local authorities can apply for funding of up to £2,000, while community groups and charities are eligible for funding of up to £500.
The funding can be used to cover up to 80% of the cost of putting on the event.
The coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
The Council of Ministers previously confirmed that the Isle of Man would mirror the UK in approving a holiday on Monday 8 May.
'Focus on family'
The grants can be used to cover costs including venue hire, entertainment, promotion and equipment, and those applying have been encouraged to use local suppliers wherever possible.
Eligible events include live music and entertainment, festival activities, specific exhibitions, and twinned events held in collaboration with celebrations across the United Kingdom.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said: "This is a truly historic moment and one of constitutional significance for the island as our new Lord of Mann is crowned.
"The coronation will have pomp and ceremony, but the King and the Queen Consort have made clear their desire for the strengthening of community bonds to be at the heart of the celebrations.
"With a focus on family, friends and volunteering, the coronation represents an opportunity to come together, to make lifelong memories, and to have a positive impact across our island."
Applications for the funding must be made by 28 April and all events must be scheduled to take place before the end of May.
A Manx version of the coronation emblem has also been created for people to use to mark the day.