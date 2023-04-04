Isle of Man airport Instrument Landing System upgrade complete
An upgrade of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Isle of Man's airport has been completed, the infrastructure department has confirmed.
Work to replace the system had led to a series of flight cancellations and delays over the past month.
Airport officials said final operational checks were now complete.
The upgrading of the airport's systems began in July, with runway 08's replacement completed in August.
Work to replace the system on the main runway meant flights were disrupted on several days when poor weather meant it was not possible to make use of the ILS at the other end of the runway.
That part of the project, on Runway 26, had initially been due to start in November, but was delayed by windy conditions at the time meant it was not possible to work at height.
The decision was then taken to move the works to March to prevent the possible disruption to flights spilling into the Christmas travel period in December.
At the time the second phase of the works began, airport officials said the project was necessary as the existing systems were coming to the end of their useful life and risked failure.
