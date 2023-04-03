Isle of Man TT: Mountain Road closes for maintenance
Part of the main road between the capital and the north of the Isle of Man has been closed to allow for resurfacing works ahead of TT 2023.
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Bungalow.
It marks the start of a month of closures on the road for maintenance and preparatory works for the TT.
The closure has been put in place until Saturday but it is hoped the initial phase will be completed on Thursday.
A number of dead and diseased roadside trees between Ramsey Hairpin and Waterworks corner will be removed by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture while the road is closed.
The whole Mountain Road will be shut from 11 to 28 April between Ramsey and Creg Ny Baa, with a contingency period of closure until 5 May if the works are held up by poor weather.
The Department of Infrastructure said the Snaefell Mountain Railway would continue to run during the works, and the Snaefell Summit Restaurant and Café and Victory Café would be accessible via the Tholt Y Will Road from Sulby.
