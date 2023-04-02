Fracture clinic temporarily moves back to Noble's Hospital
A fracture clinic in the north of the Isle of Man will be moving back to Noble's Hospital temporarily from Monday.
Manx Care said the Orthopaedic Outpatients and Fracture Clinic would return to its old location next to the Emergency Department.
The change is to allow for the upgrade of X-ray facilities at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH).
People with existing appointments will be contacted about the change in venue.
A temporary X-ray facility will still be available at RDCH to provide services to the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit.
However, a spokeswoman for Manx Care said a fixed X-ray facility was required for orthopaedic patients, which meant the relocation of the fracture clinic itself was necessary.
"Patients who have an orthopaedic or fracture clinic appointment from Monday 3 April should attend the Fracture and Orthopaedic Clinic at Noble's Hospital," she added.
