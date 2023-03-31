Braddan man spared jail after £36k benefit fraud
- Published
A man has been spared jail after fraudulently claiming more than £36,000 in benefits over seven years.
Andrew Fenton failed to disclose that he was the owner of a window company, while he continued to receive handouts.
The court heard from December 2015 he had received various benefits, including jobseekers allowance, incapacity and income support.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the public were "losing out" because of people that were "just dishonest".
The 45-year-old, of Cronk Grianagh Estate in Braddan, was overpaid a total of £36,491.
The court heard when Fenton originally claimed benefits it was not unlawful, however he later failed to tell authorities he was working and owned Window Wizard Glazing Company.
His defence said that it was difficult to say how much he profited from the business, "if at all".
In the end, Fenton was spared prison time due to his personal circumstances.
Deemster Cook said: "You have children to look after."
However he warned him, "if you breach this suspended sentence, you will be back before me".
He would not show him the same consideration in the future, he added.
