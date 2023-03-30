Survey under way to canvass views on illegal drugs on Isle of Man
Thousands of households on the Isle of Man are being canvassed for their views on the impact of illegal drugs.
It is part of a review into the harms caused by illicit substances, which started in July last year.
About 7,000 randomly selected households have been invited to take part in the survey.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said it was "really important" to have wide public involvement in the review.
The Department of Home Affairs said the survey aimed to gather views on areas including drug use, the treatment of addiction, and how offences of possession were dealt with.
The youngest person over the age of 18 in each household has been asked to complete the survey.
'Completely confidential'
The broader review, which will be used to inform the island's drugs policy in the future, was approved by Tynwald in December 2020.
It was previously announced that Liverpool John Moores University's Public Health Institute has been appointed to carry out the study.
Its final report is due to be compiled by September, and options for changes to the island's drug policies will be brought before Tynwald in January 2024.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said the random nature of the households selected would enable the department to "gather responses that represent the different views and experiences of residents".
"Taking part is voluntary but it is a real opportunity to shape any future policy, and I'd like to encourage everyone who received a letter to take part," she added.
A spokesman for the department said the survey had been designed by the island's Public Health Directorate and researchers from the university to gather views on behalf of the government and all responses would be "anonymous and completely confidential".
