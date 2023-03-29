Manx Long Covid and chronic fatigue services promoted
People have been encouraged to find out more about the Isle of Man's new Long Covid and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) support service.
The support and treatment available has been tailored to the needs of patients after consultation with those living with the conditions.
It will be formally launched on Monday at the Noble's Hospital site.
Manx Care said it was a chance for people to meet those involved in running the service.
More than 1,000 people on the island are living with Long Covid, while a further 350 have CFS, a condition also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).
The new service has been in a "soft launch" phase since January, with GPs able to make referrals while aspects of recruitment and IT systems were finalised.
Clinics are held at four locations across the island - Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Thie Rosien in Port Erin, the Noble's Hospital site and the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel.
'Lived experience'
Manx Care's Director of Operations Oliver Radford said the official launch event would be a "fantastic opportunity for people across the island to get some insight into the assessment process and treatment pathways".
"We've been open to ideas from those with lived experience, which has really pushed the service forward, and combining the ME/CFS service with that for Long Covid is a distinguishing factor compared with UK counterparts," he added.
Juan Corlett, chairman of ME Support Isle of Man, said although there was "no quick fix" for the conditions, "getting the right assessment, support and advice can really help people to live well with these conditions".
The meet-and-greet launch will take place at Keyll Darree between 13:00 and 14:30 BST and be followed by formal presentations until 15:30.
