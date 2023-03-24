Isle of Man motorists to face average 25% rise in fees
- Published
The cost of vehicle road worthiness inspections on the Isle of Man is set to rise by a quarter from 1 May.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) plans to increase the fee for a standard car from £47 to £59.
The department has also put forward plans to change some charges for driving tests and licences - these will need Tynwald approval.
Minister Chris Thomas said the move would "create a fairer system".
Under the proposals, the cost of a first provisional driving licence would drop by 36% to £14, with subsequent licences down 22% to the same price, and licences for those over the age of 72 would fall by about 7%.
However, a full driving licence for anyone under the age of 66 would jump 25% to £45.
While most driving test fees would also rise by 25%, leaving the cost of a standard test to drive a car at £72, the cost of an extended motorcycle test would rise by 53% to £150, bringing it into line with the equivalent price for a car.
The department said many of the fees had not been updated since 2013 and if they were not increased the "maintenance spending on the road and footpath network will have to be reduced".
Vehicle registration and trade plate fees and Motor Bicycle Approved Training courses for drivers are among the other charges set to be updated.
While some changes will need the approval of Tynwald, others will be implemented automatically.
Mr Thomas said: "We are tackling a situation whereby many fees hadn't been altered in 10 years, but using the opportunity to address a system which contains several inequities.
"While many fees will see an increase, several associated with driving licences will fall in order to create a fairer system."
