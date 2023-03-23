Further Isle of Man harbour flood warning
Another warning has been issued for flooding around inner harbour areas on the Isle of Man due to high spring tides and strong winds.
The Department of Infrastructure has called for residents and businesses to deploy flood defences in Ramsey, Douglas and Castletown.
The conditions were also expected to cause coastal overtopping in several areas around high tide at 12:29 GMT.
It follows similar disruption on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Ronaldsway Met Office said flooding was expected on the Tongue in Douglas, with the possibility of some water seeping on to North Quay and Lake Road.
Castletown Harbour and West Quay and Mezeron Corner in Ramsey were also expected to flood, with a smaller risk for Parliament Street, he added.
Flood barriers have been put back in place in the northern and southern towns, and sandbags have once again been main available to residents and businesses in the affected areas.
Emergency rolling road closures have also been set up in Ramsey to accommodate the flood barriers.
Coastal roads expected to be hit by overtopping of sea water and debris included Shore Road in Rushen, parts of Douglas Promenade, and Castletown, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
The Met Office spokesman said the amber weather warning was in place until 14:00.
