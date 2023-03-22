Isle of Man spring Covid booster programme to begin
- Published
A spring Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is set to begin on the Isle of Man, Manx Care has confirmed.
The main programme of vaccinations, for anyone aged 75 and over and those over five who are immunosuppressed, will run between 17 April and 30 June.
The spring initiative is in line with advice by the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Jabs for those in care homes or who are housebound will start on 3 April, ahead of the broader roll-out.
The Isle of Man's original programme of vaccinations came to an end last month.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said it was now "appropriate to adopt a stance of focussed protection", focussing on the most vulnerable groups.
Those eligible for the vaccinations will be invited by letter, which will include a date, time and location for an appointment.
