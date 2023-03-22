Flood warning for three Isle of Man harbours
A flood warning has been put in place in parts of the Isle of Man ahead of expected high spring tides.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for inner harbour flooding in three towns at high tide at 11:51 GMT.
The Tongue in Douglas is expected to be affected, with a risk of water also lapping onto North Quay and Lake Road.
Flood defences have been deployed in Ramsey and Castletown, and roads around both harbours have been closed.
'Large waves'
A Met Office spokesman said Ramsey West Quay and Mezeron Corner were expected to flood, with a small risk for Parliament Street.
Homes and businesses in the surrounding areas have been given sandbags ahead of the high tide.
The spokesman said strong winds coupled with the high tides could also "create some large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades".
Areas likely to be affected were Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and Laxey and Ramsey Promenades, he added.
The weather warning remains in place until 14:00.
