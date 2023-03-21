Some claims about Manx sex education class inaccurate, probe finds
Some claims about sex education lessons on the Isle of Man, which led to a suspension of the subject, were inaccurate, an investigation has found.
It followed complaints by parents of some Year 7 students at Queen Elizabeth II High School of "graphic" teaching.
Investigators addressed allegations that a guest speaker dressed in drag sent a student out of the classroom and taught pupils "obscene" information.
Evidence gathered during phase one of the probe showed neither was the case.
Education Minister Julie Edge told Tynwald said it was "most regrettable" that there had been a "misrepresentation of what took place" but she was now able to "dispel the inaccuracies".
She said the concerns regarded a drop down day, which replaces normal timetabled lessons "to enable pupils to receive input from other organisations to support areas of emotional and physical wellbeing".
The investigation found the guest speaker, who occasionally performed as a drag artist, was not dressed in drag at the time and did not ask a pupil to leave the classroom.
It also found that the guest speaker had given previous presentations in other schools "without incident" and teachers present considered it to be "measured and appropriate".
Ms Edge said, while one pupil was temporarily removed from the room by a teacher, it was not related to the guest speaker's conversation about inclusion but to remind them that they did "not have to agree with the guest speaker", but "must show respect".
She said a pupil had asked the guest speaker how many genders there were, to which their response was "there could be as many as 72".
Those types of lessons aimed to "challenge our thinking and to stimulate positive debate", she added.
Part two of the investigation will review concerns about the age appropriateness of the content taught.
