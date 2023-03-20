New provider of north Douglas sub-post office services sought
A search has begun for someone to take over providing post office services in north Douglas.
It follows the decision by the current postmaster offering services at Governor's Hill to terminate his contract with Isle of Man Post Office.
The post office is now looking for someone new to offer counter and parcel collection services in the area.
The services are currently provided by the operator of a convenience store in the area.
People have now been asked to register their interest in taking over the services in another existing business, or a new one.
Post office chairman Stu Peters said the expressions of interest exercise was "a great way to consider the opportunity informally prior to the official tender process".
The contract would be for a fixed term until 30 June 2025, with the option of a one year extension at that point.
It is the latest in a series of contract terminations by sub-post office operators in recent times.
Postal services in both Laxey and Kirk Michael have moved to EVF garages in the villages, and arrangements are being made for the handover of Peel's services to a new operator.
Anyone interested in taking on the contract to service the Governor's Hill area has until 14 April to register an interest with the post office.
