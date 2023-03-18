Key route in Isle of Man capital to close to traffic for two weeks
A key route through the Isle of Man's capital is to be closed for two weeks as work to replace a pedestrian crossing continues.
Victoria Street in Douglas will be closed to traffic from Sunday until 2 April.
The Department of Infrastructure said the next phase of the project would see sections of the carriageway either side of the crossing reconstructed.
Diversions will be in place and the taxi rank relocated during the works.
A phased resurfacing of the remainder of Victoria Street between the crossing and Ridgeway Street will then begin in two stages on 19 April, with night-time closures of the road to traffic until 3 May.
Daytime works to resurface the remainder of the road between the Fort Street junction and Loch Promenade will start on 4 April and last for up to seven days.
Single lane traffic will be permitted in that area as the carriageway is wider.
Pedestrian access to shops and business in the area will be maintained throughout the road closures.
