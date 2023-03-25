Trekkers tackle arctic expedition for Manx mental health charity
A team of fundraisers from the Isle of Man are set to trek through the Arctic to support a mental health charity.
The Expedition Limitless group will cover 68 miles (110km) over a week, camping along the way, in temperatures that could reach -30C.
They aim to raise funds for Manx charity Isle Listen, while testing their own resilience.
Karl Staniford, whose brother took his own life in 2019, said the organisation's work was "vital".
He said he was supporting the charity so it could continue to develop wellbeing education in schools, such as help with managing thoughts and emotions.
In October, it was revealed the number of children in need of mental health treatment had risen by 83% since 2020.
The week-long challenge will start in Abisko in northern Sweden on Sunday and follow the Kungsleden trail, which runs through the Arctic Circle.
The 12 novices, 10 of whom are from the Isle of Man, will be responsible for transporting their own equipment, including tents to camp in.
Team member Shannon Groves said although the cold temperatures during a week of winter survival skills coaching ahead of the expedition had initially come as a shock, a dip into a frozen lake had made her feel "euphoric".
Ms Groves, who became a carer at 12-years-old, said she was keen to take part to support the charity's work with children and teenagers.
She said: "I was a young person going through a very difficult time, I had my own struggles.
"I want people to know that whatever it is they're going through, there is help out there."
The expedition is the first in a series of resilience-based charity challenges created by team leader Phil Quirk, with the next planned for 2024 when a team will climb two mountains in Greenland.