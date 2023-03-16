Views sought on Isle of Man work permit system suspension proposals
A proposal has been put forward to temporarily suspend all work permits across all sectors on the Isle of Man.
A consultation has been launched on the idea, which is in line with pledges in the Island Plan and Economic Strategy to boost the working population.
Under the proposals, permits could be kept in place for specific jobs where a justifiable case was identified.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the current system could be deterring people from relocating to the island.
Under the proposals the Control of Employment Act 2014 would remain in place so that permits could be brought back in future for some or all sectors.
Single registration
Mr Johnston said the island was "facing ongoing critical labour shortages across the economy", and feedback from businesses had indicated the current system was "seen as a barrier to recruitment".
Under the proposals, the process of applying for a work permit would be "consolidated into a single registration process" for employers, which would include basic information along with a declaration of any criminal convictions.
If the new system was implemented it would mean "an immediate confirmation would be provided" and the permit would be valid for five years, which is the usual time required to get Isle of Man worker status through residency.
The proposed changes would apply to UK and Irish nationals, and some EU nationals who hold the relevant status under the European Union Settlement Scheme.
Migrating workers from other countries follow a different process to relocate to the island to work, which would remain in place.
Mr Johnston said he hoped both businesses and individuals would submit their views via the consultation to "help provide a comprehensive picture of the impact of work permits on our community".
The consultation is available online until 28 April.
