Snow delays the first mountain railway journeys of the year
- Published
Recent heavy snowfall has delayed the planned start of the 2023 Isle of Man's Snaefell Mountain Railway season.
The line, which runs between Laxey and the summit of Snaefell, had been due to take the first passengers on Saturday.
Andrew Cowie from Heritage Railways said the wintry weather and A18 road closures had delayed preparations.
The services, which also connect to the Manx Electric Railway, will now start on Tuesday.
Mr Cowie said repairs were needed to the overhead electricity line on the railway, which opened in 1895, and deep snowdrifts needed to be cleared to allow safe passage on both tracks, he said.
The team were "working hard to catch up" so that the trams could safely transport passengers to the summit from next week, he added.
Mr Cowie said: "It is unfortunate that we have experienced such a period of sustained cold and wintry weather just before we were planning to commence our Snaefell Mountain Railway season."
But he said the railways team were confident they would be ready for services to start next week so that passengers could "enjoy the exceptional views" once again.
Meanwhile, Manx Electric Railway trams ran for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday, marking the start of its 130th season.
Residents and visitors will be given the chance in a series of special events and tours during a programme of anniversary events planned throughout the season.
