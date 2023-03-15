Douglas ice cream van blaze tackled by firefighters
- Published
An ice cream van was reduced to a charred husk after it went up in flames due to an engine fault.
Nobody was injured during the blaze in Douglas, which left the owners of Manx Whippy Ice Cream "absolutely heartbroken".
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service was called to Lakeside Road, Governors Hill, on Tuesday.
Posting on Facebook, owners Darren and Louise said it was "not the start to the season we had expected".
Darren said he was "heartbroken to see one of his pride and joys destroyed before his very eyes".
They said had been "overwhelmed by the tremendous level of support and kind wishes" and thanked the emergency services.
The fire crew also tackled a "running fuel fire" from the van's damaged fuel tank, while teams from the Department of Infrastructure and the Environmental Protection Unit helped clean up the scene.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk