Douglas Promenade revamp hit by more than 900 defects
- Published
The much-delayed revamp of Douglas Promenade was beset by more than 900 defects including issues with sewerage and water pipelines, it has emerged.
Many of the problems remain outstanding, Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said.
Mr Thomas said "a lot of them would have been underground" and "the ones that remain are subject to a financial assessment".
Issues also included trip hazards and uneven road surfaces.
The promenade revamp was originally due to be completed by October 2020 but eventually ended in March 2022, with some of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking after he was asked about the issue in the House of Keys, Mr Thomas said he hoped the defects would be addressed "sooner rather than later".
But he said some of the issues would become part of "regular maintenance" to the 2km (1.3m) stretch.
He would not give a cost to the overall project, including ongoing work to fix defects, but said that he "expected the budget to be within capital provision".
