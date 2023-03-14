Isle of Man Mountain Road reopens after icy blast
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been reopened to traffic after six days of icy disruption.
The main route between Douglas and Ramsey had been shut since the early hours of Thursday.
A Department of Infratructure spokesman said the road had been successfully treated with more rock and salt to counter the ice.
The department previously said it was expecting the road to stay shut over Tuesday night.
However, sub-zero temperatures expected overnight meant there could well be more ice, he added.
The Tholt Y Will, Beinn Y Phott and West Baldwin roads, which run along the mountain, remain closed.
