Ballasalla catchment area patients told not to change GP
- Published
Patients at a medical centre should not re-register with another GP surgery unless they were previously told to do so, Manx Care has said.
In January Ballasalla Medical Centre told those outside its catchment area they would be taken off its register to make space for those were eligible.
It then announced it would be ending its contract with Manx Care in July.
But Manx Care has said those within the catchment area would still be provided with GP care at the practice post-July.
A spokesman for the island's healthcare body said while patients "may currently be feeling some uncertainty", they would "continue to be able to access their GP services as usual".
He said: "We would ask that patients who have not received a catchment area letter do not try and register with another practice at this time, as this will cause a number of issues for the other GP practices in the south of the island.
"Plans are being put in place to support patients going forward and we will communicate more on these in due course."
No new patients were being taken on at the practice at present, he added.
