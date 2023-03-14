Manx Electric Railway: 130th anniversary season begins
The 130th anniversary season of the Manx Electric Railway (MER) has begun.
A programme of events, including the relaunch of Victorian trams, workshop tours and chances to drive a tram, will celebrate the service throughout 2023.
The celebrations coincide with the 150th anniversary commemorations of the Isle of Man Steam Railway.
Heritage Railways chief engineer Andrew Cowie said both services had played a "pivotal part" in tourism and the day-to-day transport needs of residents.
Each service had also supported the island's "growing travel and tours market during their combined 280 years of service", he added.
A summer transport festival in July will see the relaunch of a 1894 trailer into service, after an absence of over 50 years.
Trailer No. 19, which was re-numbered No. 36 in 1898, has been fully restored with its original fleet number and lettering to mark the anniversary.
Passengers will also be able to ride on two original G.F Milnes cars, painted in their original green 1893 livery.
Tours of the Laxey Car Shed and Derby Castle Yard workshops will look back at their history, the different types of trams in the collection, and their working and maintenance.
A cavalcade which will see tramcars, trailers and wagons process through Laxey Station towards Douglas, will also feature in the celebrations later this year.
The MER forms part of the island's network of heritage transport, which also includes the Snaefell Mountain Railway and Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
Those services are set to return on 18 March and 6 April respectively.