Project to welcome people to the Isle of Man gets funding boost
- Published
A project to support people relocating to the Isle of Man has received a £35,000 cash boost.
The One World Centre and Cafe Lingo received the grant from the Manx Lottery Trust to launch The Welcome Project.
The money will help expand the language cafe's lessons and host events to help people settle on the island.
Wendy Shimmin from the One World Centre said the initiative would help newcomers "feel part of our community".
As government plans for population growth may see workers arrive from overseas, the charity "would like the island to be ready to welcome them and for their arrival to be seen in a positive light", she said.
The expansion in services dedicated to welcoming newcomers would help the organisation reach its aim of encouraging respect for all cultures, she added.
Language support
Newly appointed project officer Charlotte Dutton has been tasked with helping new arrivals with their understanding of Manx culture and customs and English language skills.
She said she was looking forward to helping people settle into island life through drop-in sessions and social events, with language support if needed.
"Having studied and worked abroad before relocating to the Isle of Man, I understand how daunting moving to a new country can be," she added.
Karen Norton from Cafe Lingo, which is based in the Promenade Methodist Church on Douglas Promenade, said she was "delighted" to work with the One World Centre to expand the volunteer-run language service.
The group, which supports residents whose first language is not English, also acts a place to pass on local information and share cultures.
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Stephen Turner said the project would provide "a great deal of support in making people feel welcome and understood".
