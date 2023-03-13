Isle of Man Mountain Road remains closed due to icy conditions
- Published
The closure of Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been extended until midday on Tuesday due to continuing icy conditions.
The road, which is the main route between the capital and the north, has been closed since early Thursday.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said winds had led the remaining snow to drift.
The road surface was "frozen solid", which presented "an unacceptable hazard to traffic", he added.
The Tholt Y Will and Beinn Y Phott roads, which both lead onto the A18 also remain closed, as does the West Baldwin Road, which leads to Injebreck.
The spokesman said teams were ploughing and salting the road and it would be reopened earlier if there was enough improvement.
"Unfortunately further snow is forecast on high ground tonight which may have an impact on when this can be achieved," he added.
Ronaldsway Met Office has warned of further sleet and snow showers overnight on higher ground.