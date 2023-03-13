Garff local authority seeks views on extending restrictions on dogs
- Published
Dogs could be banned from all play areas in Laxey, Lonan, and Maughold if by-law changes are approved.
Garff Commissioners want to hear to views about possible updates on dog control throughout the local authority area.
Other revisions could see dogs excluded from all school grounds in the district and Laxey football pitch.
Previous by-laws, which have recently expired, only covered areas in Laxey.
The new regulations would include Lonan and Maughold, which were brought together with the village by the creation of the Garff district in 2016.
The local authority has recommended Dhoon Arboretum becomes a pick-up zone for dog fouling and require the pets to be kept on a lead on Maughold Village Green.
The regulation changes would mean all dog owners would have to clean up after dogs on highways and pavements throughout Garff.
Fixed penalty
Commissioners would also like the southern part of Laxey Beach to become a pick-up area, but dogs would still be banned from the northern section between 10:00 and 18:00 BST from 1 May to 30 September.
If by-laws were broken a fixed penalty fine of £50 could be issued, and fines of up to £1,000 could be payable by anyone found guilty of committing an offence.
Previously, dogs were not allowed into the Rose Garden in Laxey, but the proposed changes would allow access to be permitted in future if kept on a lead.
Any new by-laws would need approval by the Department of Infrastructure and would then be brought before Tynwald.
The restrictions would not apply to assistance dogs.
The consultation on Garff Dog Control Byelaws 2023 is set to remain open until 20 April.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk