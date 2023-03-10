Isle of Man schools remain closed for a second day due to snowfall
- Published
Schools on the Isle of Man remain closed for a second day due to heavy snowfall overnight.
All schools and colleges on the island were also closed on Thursday due to the deteriorating conditions.
Ice and snow has caused disruption to travel on several roads and people have been urged to delay journeys wherever possible.
While ferry sailing have resumed, there were some delays at Isle of Man Airport due to snow on the runway.
Disruption to hospital services also continued, with Friday morning's face-to-face outpatients, maternity and endoscopy appointments cancelled by Manx Care.
A spokesman for the health care provider said scheduled afternoon appointments would take place as planned.
The conditions also caused disruption to several bus routes and delayed the start of the 2023 steam railway season.
The A18 Mountain Road, along with the adjoining Tholt Y Will and Beinney Phott - which were closed on Wednesday night - remain shut.
The Shoulder and Sloc roads, Ronague and Dalby roads and the A3 from Ballig Bridge to Douglas Road Corner in Kirk Michael were also closed.
Friday morning's postal deliveries were suspended and the Isle of Man Post Office headquarters, the northern delivery office and vehicle licensing emergency and trade counters closed.
The Manx Museum and House of Manannan also remains closed until midday, Manx National Heritage has confirmed.
A loss of electricity in the Kirk Michael area on Thursday night had been restored, Manx Utilities said.
An amber weather warning for ice and frost remains in place until 10:00 on Saturday.
Ronaldsway Met Office said while the snow would "soon turn slushy" in the morning's bright and sunny conditions, a widespread frost would create "hazardous conditions on the pavements and roads" later.
A government spokeswoman said while some schools and areas may be accessible, "the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the island is of paramount importance".
"Main routes are clear, but some estates and secondary routes remain difficult to pass.
"This presents a risk of cars sliding, blocking roads, and of slips, trips or falls," she added.
