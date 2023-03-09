Peter Eagles: Isle of Man bishop set to step down from role
The Isle of Man's bishop has announced he will step down from the role in October.
The Right Reverend Peter Eagles has served the Diocese of Sodor and Man, and held a seat on the island's Legislative Council, since 2017.
In a statement Bishop Eagles said he planned to leave the island to be closer to family in the south England.
But he said he and his wife Gail would keep the island in "our hearts and minds and souls".
Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.
Bishop Eagles said his time in post had been characterised by huge change, including the coronavirus pandemic and "an acutely steep rise in the cost of living".
"I see that God's task for me has been to navigate these challenges, and... quite simply, to support our clergy, people and parishes," he said.
He said appointments of clergy and lay clergy in recent years had "given us an increased capacity, resilience and confidence".
He added that being "mindful of my own areas of limitation", it was "time for another bishop to bring a new set of gifts to the diocese".
He also paid tribute to Mrs Eagles supporting role during their time on the island, which included holding the post of diocesan president of the Mothers' Union from 2019 to 2021.
The bishop will officially leave his post on 28 October.
