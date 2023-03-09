Isle of Man schools close due to forecast of heavy snow
All schools on the Isle of Man have been closed due to forecast heavy snow.
An amber weather warning for "persistent" snowfall is in place from midday until 06:00 GMT on Friday.
The A18 Mountain Road along with the adjoining Tholt Y Will and Beinney Phott roads have been closed due to ice.
Forecast gales over the Irish Sea have also led to the cancellation of Thursday's daytime sailings of the Ben-my-Chree between Douglas and Heysham.
Manx Care has cancelled the majority of its scheduled appointments on Thursday afternoon as a result of the forthcoming inclement weather.
A spokeswoman for the health care provider said the decision had "not been taken lightly".
"The safety of patients and colleagues travelling to and from Manx Care sites across the island is our priority," she added.
The government has urged people to work from home and avoid travelling on the island's roads if possible.
Public counters, the National Sports Centre in Douglas and Manx National Heritage sites are all set to close at midday.
Manx Utilities has said its offices will also close at that time to allow staff to deal with any faults arising as a result of the snowfall.
A spokesman for Ronaldsway Met Office said strong to gale force winds were due to develop, which would cause "blizzards and the blowing or drifting of snow especially over high ground and down to the west of the island".
Snow would become "heavier and down to all levels" through the evening and overnight, he added.
