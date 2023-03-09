Public views sought on proposal for hundreds of new homes in Ramsey
Proposals to build more than 150 new homes in the north of the Isle of Man have been revealed.
Hartford Homes held a question and answer session at Ramsey Town Hall on Tuesday to gauge opinion ahead of submitting a planning application.
The developers want to build a 28-acre housing estate including four play areas, a children's nursery and a shop at the Vollan, north of Bride Road.
The site has been zoned for development since 1998 in the Ramsey local plan.
Under the plans, about 25% of the new homes would be suitable for first time buyers, while the remaining properties would be bungalows, semi-detached and detached houses.
A five-acre site has also been earmarked for a potential new school, should there be a need for it, a spokeswoman for the developer said.
Population growth
The site was near to the company's Royal Park development, which it had "fully sold" illustrating a "demand" for more housing in the area, she added.
The proposals would also see the development built sustainably, with air source heat pumps incorporated into the homes, solar panels fitted and the scope for electric vehicle charging points created.
Julie Jones from Hartford Homes said to achieve the government's aim of growing the population to 100,000 "developers have to build houses".
The company will be officially submitting its plans for the development whatever the outcome of the public consultation, she added.
