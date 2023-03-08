Isle of Man: Lloyds pharmacies automatic prescriptions stopped
An automatic repeat prescriptions service will no longer be available at Lloyds pharmacies on the Isle of Man.
Previously the chemist would reorder a patient's prescriptions for them at the time they were needed.
Residents will now have give to their repeat prescription order to the pharmacy seven to 10 days before their medicine is needed.
Maria Bell from Manx Care encouraged people to "plan ahead" so they do not run out.
Patients can also make arrangements through their GP by filling out the repeat request form on their prescription, or via the Patient Access app.
Ms Bell said allowing enough time for their order to be processed would mean there are "no interruptions to anyone's supply of medicines".
Early requests would also help staff at island GP surgeries as "we're mindful of the impact this may have on" them, she added.
It comes after Lloyds pharmacies put their repeat prescriptions service in Ramsey on hold in August.
Patients have also recently reported experiencing long delays collecting medicines from their branches due to staff shortages.
The BBC has contacted Lloyds for a response.
