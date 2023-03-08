Isle of Man energy: Tim Crookall to become Manx Utilities chair
Manx Utilities' new chair will be appointed by Tynwald this month.
Tim Crookall MHK will take over the role from his political peer Tim Johnston, who is now the Isle of Man's enterprise minister.
The appointment, made by the Council of Ministers, will be officially voted on by the Manx parliament on 21 March.
Mr Crookall has formerly held the roles of Manx Utilities vice chair and chair of the Isle of Man Water and Sewerage Authority.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "I am pleased that Tim has agreed to take up the role of chair of Manx Utilities," adding: "He brings a wealth of experience."
'Challenging time'
First elected to the House of Keys in 2006, Mr Crookall was elevated to the Legislative Council in 2015 before first stepping away from politics in February 2020.
He was re-elected at the 2021 general election.
On being appointed to the role, Mr Crookall said: "This is a challenging time for Manx Utilities given the turbulence in energy markets over the past 18 months and the impact on consumers."
"But it is also a time of opportunity," he said, adding: "Manx Utilities is progressing with its regional sewerage schemes in the North and West of the Island.
"Work to generate electricity from onshore wind and solar will soon be under way, providing greater energy security while helping the government realise its climate change ambitions."
