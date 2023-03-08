Mooragh Promenade: Unexploded device found on Isle of Man beach
- Published
Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Isle of Man after an unexploded device was discovered on a beach, police have confirmed.
The unidentified item was found on Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey by a member of public at 14:15 GMT on Tuesday.
Police said the area would remain closed until at least Thursday morning so a specialist team from the UK could "safely dispose" of the object.
"There is no risk to the public at this time," the police spokeswoman added.
A section of the road, from the swimming pool car park to North Shore Road, has been closed overnight, with a small stretch of the beach and walkway also cordoned off.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area where possible.
A 5k (3 miles) running race organised by the Northern Athletic Club had to be rerouted on Tuesday, reducing its length, due to the closure.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk