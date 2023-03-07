Castletown quayside toilets reopen after refurbishment row
Public toilets on a quayside in the south of the Isle of Man have reopened after an agreement over maintenance for the next 12 months was reached.
It comes after Castletown Commissioners signed a licence to operate the public convenience on Back Hope Street.
They were closed in December in a row between the local authority and the government over refurbishment works.
But the two parties have now agreed to work to transfer the ownership of the toilet block to the commissioners.
The government-owned facilities had been looked after by the local authority since 1999 but were handed back in December after the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) refused to carry out refurbishment works requested by the commissioners.
'Public funds'
At the time, the DOI said the amenity had been closed as it was not in a position to carry out routine cleaning of the facilities itself and there were other public toilets available nearby.
However, after talks an agreement was reached for the department to carry out minor maintenance works, which were completed last week.
DOI Minister Chris Thomas said: "Working together and finding solutions for the good of the community is essential when public funds are under increasing strain.
"Public toilets in towns, parks and other public spaces around the island are often the responsibility of local authorities.
"I hope that by the end of the current year-long licence these toilets can be transferred to the commissioners for the benefit of the town."
In a statement, the local authority said the transfer of the toilets to local control would "ensure their continued provision".
