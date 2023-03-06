Isle of Man people fearful of 51% jump in electricity prices
People on the Isle of Man have been describing their frustration over the latest hike in electricity prices.
Manx Utilities has announced that an average rise of 51% will by applied in two stages, in April and July, after a six-month price freeze.
Dave Bartley said the rise would have a significant effect on his bills, which already cost about £200 each month.
The rises means an average customer's annual bill could go up by more than £380 each year.
Mr Bartley questioned how people would "find that level of cash" and said he would have to make cuts.
He said his salary had not risen "for quite some time and trying to find 60% on £200 a month" would mean cutting back to "essentials rather than desirables".
Nicola Kelly said the thought of the electricity rise made her feel "very anxious".
She said: "The cost of living in general has gone up so much that we're really struggling, even on baseline prices."
"We're going to have to really cut right back to be able to manage."
Christine Kelly said she was worried about the older members of the population.
She said they would "go without their heating before they will go into debt", which was "worrying".
Heather Ray added that they would have to make cuts at home, warning it would be a case of "either heat or eat".
While the current freeze on prices was to protect costumers over the winter months, the government-owned electricity provider said the trend of electricity price rises could be in place for some time.
