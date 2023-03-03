Isle of Man government U-turn on TT camping in Sulby
- Published
The Isle of Man government has made a U-turn on its decision to close a popular TT campsite in Sulby this year.
A meeting was held in the village on Wednesday with members of the public and local politicians.
It follows concerns from businesses that without visiting campers during the TT fortnight, tens of thousands of pounds in revenue would be lost.
The campsite is to remain closed for the rest of the summer season, however it will now open for the race period.
A government spokesman said the move was to "help address the concerns of some residents, local business owners and MHKs and support local retailers and hospitality businesses".
People will therefore be able to stay "overnight in a tent, or motorhome, between 22 May to 18 June", he said.
He added the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture will launch a consultation on future options for the land.
It was previously described as "unsustainable" as it had been hit by rising costs and was running at a "significant loss".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk