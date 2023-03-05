Charity given grant to improve disability access at Manx sports hall
A £33,000 cash boost will drastically improve the accessibility of sports hall in the east of the island, a Manx charity has said.
The Tommy Clucas Memorial Fund has received a Manx Lottery Trust grant to install a disabled toilet and lift with with wheelchair access at their hall.
Neil Cain from the organisation said: "It is vital that we can cater for individuals of all abilities.
"The charity is incredibly grateful for the support," he added.
The fund was set up in memory of the Manx Grand Prix racer Tommy Clucas who was killed in 2004 when his engine seized at high speed during the final lap of the Junior race.
Mr Clucas also represented the Isle of Man and Peel at football and helped coach his local team.
The all-weather facility was opened at Peel Football Club in 2013 and is used by a range of sporting clubs, schools and community groups.
It has hosted bowls, golf, tennis, football, rugby, hockey, athletics, netball, cricket and even model aircraft flying.
'Over the moon'
As part of the improvements, new community rooms are being developed which will include a new, more accessible staircase, a lift with wheelchair access, and a disabled toilet.
Mr Cain said he hoped the new rooms, together with the sports hall, will "act as a hub for the whole community".
"We can't wait to see what community activities the new facilities create, if they make even half the impact the sports hall has made, we will be over the moon," he added.
Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, Stephen Turner, said he was "delighted" to support a local space that "continues to inspire community engagement and general wellbeing through sport".
The improvements the charity is looking to make will only stand to "enhance their outstanding offering," he added.
