Tynwald Day: Applications open for stalls
Stallholders who wish to join celebrations to mark Tynwald Day are being invited to submit their applications.
Traders, charities and caterers can apply for plots on the fair field in St John's on 5 July.
The annual ceremony sees politicians, the clergy and the judiciary gather on Tynwald Hill.
President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelley, said the stalls were a "great attraction" and key feature of the day.
The 138 plots will be allocated free of charge to provide entertainment, games and items for sale on the island's national day.
Centuries of tradition
The annual open-air sitting of the Manx parliament is the feature piece of the day and includes the reading of the island's new laws, known as the Promulgation of the Acts.
If a new law is not promulgated within 18 months of being given Royal Assent, it falls from the statute book.
The proceedings also offer members of the public the chance to hand over petitions at the foot of Tynwald Hill.
Mr Skelley said it was a "great honour" to be President of Tynwald on Tynwald day, as centuries of tradition are upheld.
"The fair afterwards has also been a great part of celebrations for a very long time," he added.
Those wishing to have a stall need to complete an application form by 1 May.
