Isle of Man sex education suspended amid lessons complaints
Sex education on the Isle of Man has been suspended amid reports of controversial lessons at a Peel school.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) said it had appointed independent external investigators to look into the concerns.
Parents of some Year 7 students at Queen Elizabeth II High School have complained of "graphic" teaching.
But in a letter the head teacher warned them of "inaccurate information" being spread on social media.
The BBC has contacted the school for a comment.
A DESC statement said "the safeguarding and wellbeing" of children was the department's "main priority and people are urged to refrain from speculation, whilst the facts are established".
It said "malicious accusations and comments" had been shared online.
One parent, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, said her 11-year-old son was subjected to "obscene" information.
She said he told her about one lesson in particular when he was taught in class that there were more than 70 genders.
When he disputed this, believing there to be two, he was sent out of the room.
However, the school told the parent he was removed from the lesson for the way in which he spoke to teachers, rather than for what he said.
'Traumatised'
Vice Chairmain of Marown Commissioners, Eliza Cox, has also raised concerns after speaking to more than a dozen parents.
She said they told her that students had been embarrassed to discuss some of the lessons with their parents, relaying "graphic details about intercourse".
She said: "These parents had no idea that this was being taught to their children, they weren't able to prepare them.
"The children are actually quite traumatised."
A new curriculum on the subject was introduced in September, however all lessons have now been suspended for an investigation to take place.
