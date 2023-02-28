Isle of Man TT: Campsite closure complete disaster, says pub landlord
Closing one of the Isle of Man's most popular TT campsites is a "complete disaster", a pub landlord has said.
Ben Sowrey runs the Ginger Hall adjoining the Claddaghs campsite, which the government announced would not open this summer season.
Mr Sowrey said the trade from racing fans staying nearby "makes up about a third" of what they take in all summer.
The government said it had been "hit by rising costs for maintenance, security and upkeep" and was running at a loss.
However the local proprietor said the impact on the community would be wide-ranging.
It has "real damaging potential for the three key businesses that operate in the area", he said.
'Terrible, catastrophic'
Mr Sowrey said the Ginger Hall would lose about £60,000 as a result of the move.
"The TT, Grand Prix, it's absolutely huge, it's 90% of our trade every night, it's vast... That's a year's rent and that's one full time staff member's wage completely wiped out without any consultation," he said.
Even just one summer without those visitors would be "terrible, catastrophic" for them, he added.
Moving forward, he said he would like to speak to the government about how businesses could work with them to find another solution.
The government-run campsite is to open to day visitors across the five-month season.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber has previously said the department was "committed to finding positive and sustainable outcomes for our Island that are cost friendly".
Throughout the summer overnight period a condemned toilet block is to be demolished and a consultation is to be carried out into the site's future.
