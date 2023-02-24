Man who crashed grandfather's van on cliff at Marine Drive spared jail
- Published
A man crashed his grandfather's van while drunk, leaving it hanging over a cliff edge, a court heard.
Alistair Flint, 20, crashed the van on Marine Drive, Braddan, during the early hours of 26 September.
At Douglas Courthouse he was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months, as well as a 12-month supervision order.
The court heard he had previously been handed a suspended sentence for similar offences in 2021.
Deemster Graeme Cook said while it was very unusual not to hand down a prison term, the positive progress Flint had made since the offence meant he would not be jailed.
When police arrived they found the unoccupied grey Ford Transit van with its nose hanging over a small cliff.
Flint, of Birch Drive, Peel, was soon found nearby with his arms covered in small scratches.
He claimed he had "jumped in a gorse bush".
While being treated by ambulance staff he told them: "It's my grandpa's van and I've had a few drinks, so what?"
'Significant positive change'
He then failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to police headquarters where further tests showed he was over the legal drink-drive limit.
The court heard his provisional driving licence had expired.
He admitted drink-driving, and driving without a licence and insurance.
A member of the probation service told the court Flint had struggled with his mental health and used alcohol to self-medicate, but took full responsibility for his actions.
He was now working at a sawmill under a government scheme and was on the path to receiving appropriate support, meaning there was evidence of a "significant positive change", she added.
Flint was also banned from driving for three years and told he would then have to take an extended driving test.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk