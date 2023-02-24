Liverpool man caught with ketamine on Isle of Man jailed
- Published
A man caught with ketamine and cannabis when police were called to a report of a domestic incident at a holiday home on the Isle of Man has been jailed.
Michael Fitzsimmons, from Liverpool, was arrested after police found thousands of pounds worth of the drugs in Port Erin on 23 October.
Douglas Courthouse heard police had smelt cannabis when they responded to the call out.
The 39-year-old was jailed for 21 months.
The court heard police went to the Airbnb-registered property at about 19:00 BST after a report of a domestic incident at the address in Erin Way.
However, when they spoke to Fitzsimmons and his girlfriend, who was on the island with him at the time, the couple denied they had been arguing and said they had been shouting at a dog.
When quizzed by officers about a strong smell of cannabis when they opened the door, he said he had "just smoked a joint" and there was one more in the property.
When police searched the address, they found a red plastic bag on a chair containing £1,744 of cannabis and a further £38 worth in a brown box.
Wraps containing ketamine valued at up to £3,180 were also found, along with digital weighing scales and four mobile phones.
About £700 in cash was found in a black bag with a further £1,100 found in a coat.
Fitzsimmons pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of ketamine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Deemster Graeme Cook also handed him an exclusion order banning him from return to the island for five years following his release.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk