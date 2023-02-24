Legislative Council: Eleven candidates in running for five-year term
Eleven candidates have been nominated for a place in the upper branch of the Isle of Man's parliament, the Clerk of Tynwald's Office has confirmed.
Four seats are available within the Legislative Council, which provides scrutiny to proposed new laws.
The terms of office for Tanya August-Hanson, Marlene Maska, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey come an end on Monday.
Members of the House of Keys will elect the new members, at a poll due to take place on 14 March.
The candidates in the running are:
- Tanya August-Hanson - MLC since 2018 (nominated by Clare Barber MHK)
- Marie Birtles - assistant housing manager at Douglas Borough Council (nominated by David Ashford MHK)
- Brian Brumby - farmer and campsite managing director (nominated by Tim Johnston MHK)
- Gary Clueit - founder and director of a property company (nominated by Clare Barber MHK)
- Paul Craine - MLC since 2021 (nominated by Daphne Caine MHK)
- Kirree Anne Jenkins - self-employed consultant and member of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners (nominated by Ann Corlett MHK)
- Conor Keenan - physical education, geography and science teacher (nominated by Tim Johnston MHK)
- Diane Kelsey - MLC since 2021 (nominated by Kate Lord-Brennan MHK)
- Dawn Kinnish - director of an equality advisory consultancy (nominated by Alex Allinson MHK)
- David Prictor - former senior manager in IT (nominated by Claire Christian MHK)
- Peter Reid - former banking director (nominated by John Wannenburgh MHK)
The Council, which primarily acts as a revising chamber for bills, consists of 11 members, none of whom are publicly elected.
While eight MLCs are chosen by members of the House of Keys, the President of Tynwald is elected by both branches of the parliament in a combined vote, and the Bishop of Sodor and Man and the Attorney General are automatically given seats.
Successful candidates will earn a basic annual salary of £67,603 during the five-year term.
