Knottfield: Chief minister apologises 'for the devastating mistakes'
The Isle of Man's chief minister has apologised in Tynwald to the victims of abuse at a Douglas children's home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Joseph Marshall, 86, was jailed for six years last April for sexually abusing two boys while working as the manager of Knottfield.
Alfred Cannan said he was "sincerely sorry for the devastating mistakes that were made in the past".
Although it was published in 2018, the Social Affairs Policy Review Committee report was withdrawn while a criminal investigation and legal proceedings against Marshall took place.
'Immeasurable suffering'
A total of 11 recommendations were brought to this month's sitting of Tynwald and voted in by members.
Mr Cannan said: "This is one of the hardest topics that I have had to speak on in my career and I cannot begin to imagine how hard it is for the victims and their families.
"Let me express my sorrow and regret for the failures which allowed these terrible crimes to occur and for the immeasurable suffering that has been caused."
"As a government and a society we must always ensure that the safeguarding of vulnerable children is paramount. Government is committed to ensuring that such a betrayal of trust is never allowed to happen again."
He said the victims' testimonies would "ensure that positive changes are made to better safeguard against abuse in the future".
Chair of the committee Ann Corlett said by supporting the recommendations they were "sending the strongest message that [Tynwald] can send, that we believe all of those that suffered".
