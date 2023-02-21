Fears Isle of Man benefit rises 'will not match rising costs'
Some residents have voiced their concerns that benefit rises announced in the latest Isle of Man budget do not go far enough.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson's £1.2bn financial plan involves rises in many social security benefit rates and state pensions by about 10%.
The uplifts are expected to cost government £26.4m.
But Andye Shergold from Peel said a 10.7% uplift to her carers' allowance would "barely cover" rising costs.
Rachael Cashin said while 16.8% rise in maternity, paternity and adoption allowances was "great", it was "nowhere near enough to cover the costs for mums to stay at home with their babies".
The mother of four, who lives in Onchan, said changes "wouldn't make much of a difference" if she was on maternity leave now as her household bills had already gone up about £200 a month.
Another measure announced in the budget were changes to personal allowances for the island's higher earners.
Under the plans, those earning over £100,000 will have their tax free income tapered so that those earning more than £129,000 will no longer be eligible at all.
David Artus from Kirk Michael raised concerns about how "penalising" well-paid residents might affect the attractiveness of the island to future investors.
He said he was concerned it may have a "negative impact on drawing new business to the island" at a time when "new business is what we need".
David Hoskinson said he supported the treasury minister's move to draw from the island's back-up funds.
"Reserves are for difficult times, it certainly makes sense that this is a time to draw upon them," the Port St Mary resident said.
The plans would "make a difference to some people" and keeping support in line with inflation would "maintain a good quality of life on the Isle of Man", he added.